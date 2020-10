Coach Pete Carroll is uncertain if Adams (groin) will be ready to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams was originally expected to return this week, so this news pumps the brakes on that optimism a bit. Still, coach Carroll could just be erring on the side of caution as a form of gamesmanship. More clarity on his status should come as the week progresses.