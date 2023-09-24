Adams (knee) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

Adams has been closing in on making his first appearance since Week 1 of last season, when he sustained a torn quadriceps in his left leg. Despite sandwiching full sessions around Thursday's limited practice this week, though, he won't be available to the Seahawks defense Sunday. In Adams' stead, Julian Love (hamstring) will continue to team with Quandre Diggs (hamstring) as Seattle's starting safety tandem.