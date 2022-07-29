Adams (shoulder) broke his finger during Wednesday's practice, but he's slated to return to the field soon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports

Adams has tended to shoulder concerns the past two seasons and even underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder back in December. He also had an offseason procedure to fuse the middle and ring fingers on his left hand. According to Rapoport, the most recent incident included getting his finger stuck in a teammate's helmet, for which he'll need to practice with a club and wear a special cast in games. The expectation is that Adams will have another surgery to address his finger, likely next offseason. When available, the strong safety is an IDP asset, averaging 6.3 tackles per game and compiling 21.5 sacks, four interceptions and two touchdowns in 70 career contests.