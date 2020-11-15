Adams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Rams with a shoulder injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams left early in the first quarter and immediately went to the locker room. The Seahawks' secondary is already banged up, as starting cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) are inactive. Ryan Neal likely will step up at strong safety until Adams can return, but the All-Pro safety's absence affects the entire defensive dynamic, specifically the pass rush.