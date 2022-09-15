Adams (knee) is slated for season-ending surgery on a torn quadriceps tendon that he sustained Monday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After applying pressure on Russell Wilson during the first half of Week 1 action, Adams limped to the sideline and then required a cart to go to the locker room. A left knee injury was the initial culprit, but he eventually was diagnosed with a quad tendon tear. Now that surgery will be ordered up, Adams is destined for injured reserve in the near future. While his 2022 campaign is over, he's also expected to undergo a procedure on the broken finger that he sustained in the early stages of training camp at some point.