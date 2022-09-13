Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos that Adams is dealing with a serious injury, which is believed to be related to the quadriceps tendon of his left knee, Tim Booth of the Associated Press reports.

The safety will likely be sidelined for an extended period, though he'll presumably be sent in for further tests before the Seahawks offer up a timeline for his return. At the very least, Adams, who tallied three tackles and a pass breakup before exiting in the second quarter, will almost certainly be unavailable in Week 2 against the 49ers. Josh Jones replaced Adams in Monday's game and will presumably be first in line to start at safety in the likely event Adams misses time.