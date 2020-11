Adams made five tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Adams returned after sitting four games with a groin injury, and he was immediately disruptive once again. The fourth-year safety now has 3.5 sacks this season, a team high despite the extended absence. His work in coverage has been less appealing, however, as Adams has let up 272 yards when targeted over four games.