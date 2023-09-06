Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Adams (knee) "will get back on the field, get a lot of work" next week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams is closing in on his recovery from a torn left quad that he suffered Week 1 of last season. While he spent most of training camp and the preseason on the active/PUP list, he passed a physical and was activated Aug. 24. There's an expectation he'll be able to make his debut by Week 5, but he also won't be available for Sunday's opener against the Rams. Considering Adams is slated to mix into drills next week, there's a chance the Seahawks have his services as soon as Week 2 at Detroit.