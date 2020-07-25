Adams was traded from the Jets to the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald and several draft picks, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The star safety wasn't making progress with the Jets in contract negotiations over the offseason and had expressed his desire to be traded. Adams voiced his displeasure with the Jets this week and will now head to the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 season. The 24-year-old will take over as Seattle's starting safety during the upcoming season after recording 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception over 14 games last season.