Coach Pete Carroll believes Adams (groin) will struggle to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Adams is dealing with a first-degree groin strain, and while Carroll called him day-to-day Monday morning, the head coach was less optimistic as the day wore on. The All Pro safety has been a game-changer for the Seahawks, registering 23 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup over 150 snaps this season. If he indeed sits out, the Seahawks will need to shift their secondary around, especially if S Lano Hill (back) and CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) miss Week 4 as well.