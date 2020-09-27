Adams is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a groin injury, Stephen Cohen of the Athletic reports.
If Adams is indeed kept out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, the Cowboys' hopeful comeback attempt could have an easier avenue for success through the air. The star safety had two tackles, one defended pass and a quarterback hit before leaving the field.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Absent from injury report•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Injures finger Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Another double-digit effort•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Dynamic in Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Ready for Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Misses practice Wednesday•