Adams (groin) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Adams returned to practice for the first time since suffering this groin injury back in Week 3 against the Cowboys. It's a crucial first step for the All-Pro safety's return to the lineup, and he has a good chance to return to action if he can avoid a setback this week. Adams would immediately kickstart a defense that ranks last in the league, allowing 368.7 passing yards per game. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers will be even more important if starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring) can't go.