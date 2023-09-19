Adams (knee) will practice in full this week beginning Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams will see his workload ramp up this week, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Pro Bowl safety will return Sunday against the Panthers. "We just want to get through a week of practice and see how he does," head coach Pete Carroll said. It's still good news for the veteran safety, as Wednesday will mark his first full practice with no restrictions since suffering a tear of his quadriceps tendon in the team's 2022 season opener. A more realistic goal, according to Bell, will be for Adams to make his return in Week 4 against the Giants.