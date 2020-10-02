Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Adams (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Adams suffered a first-degree groin strain Week 3, the severity of which will cause him to miss at least one contest while rehabbing. Lano Hill (back) is expected to replace Adams in the starting lineup versus Miami as long as he gets the green light to play.
