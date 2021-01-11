Adams (shoulder) does not need surgery on his right shoulder according to Carroll on Monday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

While Adams is slated to undergo surgery for a torn left labrum in his shoulder, it is confirmed that surgery for his right shoulder isn't necessary. The safety has encountered a handful of injuries this season and will likely look to recover in the upcoming offseason. Hopefully the talented defensive player, who posted 83 tackles (59 solo), 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble, will be healthy by the start of the 2021 season.