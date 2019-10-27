Seahawks' Jamar Taylor: Getting start Sunday
Taylor is set to start at cornerback for Sunday's game against Atlanta with Tre Flowers (neck) inactive, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
Primarily used in nickel situations, Taylor will get the opportunity to start with Flowers on the shelf. The 29-year-old has seen just 107 defensive snaps this season, and has racked up nine tackles (six solo) in that span. Taylor is now set for a big workload and will catch a break with Matt Schaub expected to start for the Falcons for the injured Matt Ryan (ankle).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...