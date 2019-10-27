Taylor is set to start at cornerback for Sunday's game against Atlanta with Tre Flowers (neck) inactive, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Primarily used in nickel situations, Taylor will get the opportunity to start with Flowers on the shelf. The 29-year-old has seen just 107 defensive snaps this season, and has racked up nine tackles (six solo) in that span. Taylor is now set for a big workload and will catch a break with Matt Schaub expected to start for the Falcons for the injured Matt Ryan (ankle).