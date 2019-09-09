Seahawks' Jamar Taylor: Inks deal with Seahawks
Taylor signed with the Seahawks on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Taylor worked with the Seahawks this offseason but was cut before Week 1. Seattle could clearly use the help in the secondary after getting diced up by Andy Dalton for 418 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener. Furthermore, the Seahawks didn't use a nickleback in that game, opting to instead use linebackers to cover wide receivers. Taylor could work in immediately as a nickle corner, bolstering the team's secondary before Week 2's matchup versus the Steelers.
