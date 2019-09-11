Coach Pete Carroll said Taylor will play the nickel spot in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Since Ugo Amadi (shoulder) and Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) were injured in the season opener, Taylor will immediately be deployed in coverage. Taylor has familiarity with the Seahawks' system, as he spent the preseason with the team before being let go Aug. 31.