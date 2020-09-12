Jones was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones entered the season projected to work as the team's backup right guard. However, the Seahawks will be thin along the offensive line if he's unable to go, as Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder), Phil Haynes (hip) and others already ruled out for their matchup against Atlanta in Week 1.
