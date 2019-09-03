Jones saw 25 snaps on offense in Thursday's preseason finale against Oakland.

Jones sustained the injury in mid-August, although it's unclear how exactly he sustained it. Now healthy, the 23-year-old figures to slot in as a backup behind starting tackles Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi.

