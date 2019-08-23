Head coach Pete Carroll said Jones will be held out of Saturday's preseason tilt with the Chargers due to a hip injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It's unclear how Jones sustained the injury, although the team seems optimistic that he'll be able to play in their final preseason matchup Thursday. When healthy, Jones seems poised for a backup role behind starters Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi.