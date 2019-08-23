Seahawks' Jamarco Jones: Dealing with hip flexor injury
Head coach Pete Carroll said Jones will be held out of Saturday's preseason tilt with the Chargers due to a hip injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It's unclear how Jones sustained the injury, although the team seems optimistic that he'll be able to play in their final preseason matchup Thursday. When healthy, Jones seems poised for a backup role behind starters Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...