Jones (ankle) is expected to be ready for offseason workouts this spring, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "[Jones] looks great," Carroll said recently. "He's in great shape, he has gained weight, he's stronger than he has ever been. Now he's already raring to go. He'll be back and there should be no hesitation with his return."

Seattle snagged Jones with a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, but the Ohio State product ultimately missed his entire rookie season thanks to an ankle injury that required surgery in August. It sounds like he'll have a full offseason uninhibited by any sort of rehab program, though, which could aid Jones in carving out a role along the offensive line in advance of the 2019 campaign.