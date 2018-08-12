Seahawks' Jamarco Jones: Has serious injury
Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jones was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of this year's draft to hopefully add depth to a brutal offensive line. Gaining the starting gig outright over Germain Ifedi seems plausible, however, considering how Ifedi has frustrated the coaching staff with penalties during training camp and preseason. Jones' injury was called "serious" by coach Pete Carroll, so that competition will be stalled for the time being.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...