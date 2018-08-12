Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jones was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of this year's draft to hopefully add depth to a brutal offensive line. Gaining the starting gig outright over Germain Ifedi seems plausible, however, considering how Ifedi has frustrated the coaching staff with penalties during training camp and preseason. Jones' injury was called "serious" by coach Pete Carroll, so that competition will be stalled for the time being.

