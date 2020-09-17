Jones (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones was inactive for the season opener, but he'll be ready for Week 2's matchup versus the Patriots. While he's slated for a reserve role, his backup duties could extend to OT as well if Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) is unavailable.
