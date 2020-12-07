Jones sustained a groin injury during Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Jones didn't retake the field after being forced out in the second half, making his status for Seattle's upcoming Dec. 13 contest against the Jets uncertain. When healthy, Jones stands to return to a reserve role along the Seahawks' offensive line
