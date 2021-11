Jones (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Washington, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jones wasn't able to practice at all this week, so it's not a surprise to see him sidelined for a second consecutive game. The backup offensive lineman missed a week of practice in August due to a back issue, but it wasn't expected to be a serious injury. However, it does appear to be a lingering problem for the 2018 fifth-round pick.