Seahawks' Jamarco Jones: Seattle nabs in fifth round

The Seahawks selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 168th overall.

Jones was an effective left tackle for Ohio State, but he probably need to move to guard in the NFL due to dreadful workout numbers. That he was a combine flop makes Jones an odd selection for the normally workout-conscious Seahawks, but it takes some level of skill to start multiple years at left tackle for a program as strong as Ohio State.

