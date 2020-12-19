Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones is ticketed for a second straight absence. With Phil Haynes (groin) also out, Jordan Simmons will be the Seahawks' primary backup guard in Week 15.
