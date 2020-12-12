Jones (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks' starting five linemen are all healthy, but their depth is in tough shape, as Jones has been ruled out and both Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Phil Haynes (hip) are questionable.
