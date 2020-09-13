Jones (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Jones came down with an illness Saturday and was ruled out for the season opener. The Seahawks still have high hopes for the 2018 fifth-round pick, but for the time being, Jordan Simmons and B.J. Finney figure to be the backups for Damien Lewis at right guard.
