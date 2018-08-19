Jones underwent surgery earlier this week to repair damage from a high ankle sprain suffered last week, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the news during the team's official pregame radio show Saturday. The GM did not provide details, but Jones' recovery will take multiple weeks and possibly the season depending on how the Seahawks want to manage their roster. The 2018 fifth-round draft pick out of Ohio State had primarily played left tackle during camp.