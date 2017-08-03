Seahawks' Jamel Johnson: Signs with Seahawks
Johnson signed a contract with Seattle on Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.
Johnson has been trying to hang on to an NFL roster for years and will now look to do so with Seattle. He made Green Bay's practice squad in 2015 and has bounced around since then. He'll start near the bottom of the Seahawks' depth chart but could hang on as a depth wideout and special teams player.
