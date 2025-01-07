The Seahawks signed Sheriff (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Sheriff appeared in two regular-season games in 2024, one for the Panthers in Week 1 against the Saints and one for the Seahawks in Week 6 against the 49ers, and he ended the season on Seattle's practice-squad injured list due to an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old linebacker out of South Alabama will be a part of the Seahawks' 90-man roster once the new league year starts March 12.