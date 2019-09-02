The Seahawks have re-signed Brown, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brown -- who had been let go by Seattle during roster cut-downs -- gives the team some needed depth and experience at wideout with David Moore dealing with an arm injury. He'll look to carve out a role behind top option Tyler Lockett, which is something that could happen in short order, given that D.K. Metcalf is still working his way back from a knee issue.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week