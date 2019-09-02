Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Back in the fold
The Seahawks have re-signed Brown, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Brown -- who had been let go by Seattle during roster cut-downs -- gives the team some needed depth and experience at wideout with David Moore dealing with an arm injury. He'll look to carve out a role behind top option Tyler Lockett, which is something that could happen in short order, given that D.K. Metcalf is still working his way back from a knee issue.
