Brown (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

A limited participant the previous two days, Brown upgraded to full participation Friday. He'll be fine for the season opener, but his fantasy outlook doesn't look as good now that DK Metcalf also is healthy. Brown still figures to have a significant role, possibly including a starting job.

