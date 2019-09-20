Brown (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown has been limited by a toe issue this week, but it won't impact his availability for Week 3. The bigger threat to his role is the imminent season debut of David Moore, who has recovered from a fractured humerus bone suffered Aug. 22. Behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Brown and Moore are the most likely candidates to profit in this receiving corps.