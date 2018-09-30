Brown wasn't targeted in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw 26 passes and targeted seven different players, but Brown didn't make the cut. Brown was targeted three times in each of the first three contests, hauling in six for just 68 yards and one score, and it appears he suffered when Doug Baldwin returned from his knee injury. He shouldn't be considered in Week 5 against a strong Rams defense.

