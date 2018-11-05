Brown caught one of two targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

Brown only had one target over the previous four games, so he can be considered a fantasy thief for those starting Tyler Lockett of Doug Baldwin. The 28-year-old wideout has 11 targets overall this year and three touchdowns to show for it. He's still a spotty fantasy option as the No. 4 receiver in Seattle.