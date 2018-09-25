Brown captured two of three targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.

Brown hasn't stretched the field this season like the Seahawks hoped, but he finally got a red-zone target, which resulted in his first score of the year. The sixth-year pro has had three targets in each of the first three games, and he has six catches for 78 yards and one touchdown to show for it.

