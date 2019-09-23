Brown caught three of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Brown didn't garner a target through the first two games, but that took a quick turnaround in this contest. Still, Brown didn't catch a pass until it was garbage time. His fantasy value remains minimal, especially with David Moore showing promise in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

