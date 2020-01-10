Play

Brown (knee) was a full participant on Thursday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown sprained his knee during the regular-season finale, and while he was downgraded to out in advance of the Seahawks' wild-card win at Philadelphia, his absence eventually was chalked up to a personal matter. With a full practice under his belt this week, he's poised to work as a periphery option in Seattle's passing attack Sunday in Green Bay but could see a few more snaps if Malik Turner doesn't get through the concussion protocol.

