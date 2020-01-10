Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Full participant Thursday
Brown (knee) was a full participant on Thursday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Brown sprained his knee during the regular-season finale, and while he was downgraded to out in advance of the Seahawks' wild-card win at Philadelphia, his absence eventually was chalked up to a personal matter. With a full practice under his belt this week, he's poised to work as a periphery option in Seattle's passing attack Sunday in Green Bay but could see a few more snaps if Malik Turner doesn't get through the concussion protocol.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Should return for divisional round•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Missing playoff clash•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Listed as questionable for playoff opener•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Set to miss time•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Injury details revealed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.