Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Gets $2.75 million guaranteed
Brown's two-year contract with Seattle has a base value of $5.5 million and includes $2.75 million fully guaranteed, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The deal sounds about right for a useful special teams player who failed to impress when tasked with a key role on offense the past five years for the Cardinals. Brown set career highs across the board last season with 31 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns on 69 targets (6.9 YPT), but he required 819 offensive snaps (51.2 per game) to get there. The Seahawks probably prefer to slot him in fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart, hoping that Amara Darboh, Marcus Johnson or a draft pick can earn a job alongside Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett in three-wide formations.
