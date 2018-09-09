Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Hauls in one pass Sunday
Brown made one catch for seven yards on three targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Two of his three targets came on the last drive when Wilson was chucking deep balls to try saving the game. Fellow wideout Brandon Marshall was targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson six times, making it look like Brown is the No. 4 wideout in the pecking order.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Paces squad in receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Hauls in one pass Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Gets $2.75 million guaranteed•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Heads to Seattle•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Sets career highs in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Jaron Brown: Catches two passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...