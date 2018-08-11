Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Hauls in one pass Thursday
Brown recorded one reception for nine yards in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Brown signed with the Seahawks in March and is battling Tyler Lockett and Brandon Marshall for a top-three role. The 28-year-old can stretch the field with his speed and his 6-foot-3 frame can hoist him over defenders when necessary. Marshall sat out Thursday while both Lockett and Brown logged limited reps, so the receiver picture didn't get any clearer.
