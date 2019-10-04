Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Hauls in two passes
Brown caught two of four targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.
Brown tied with Tyler Lockett and Will Dissly for the team lead in targets, as Russell Wilson spread the ball out to eight different pass-catchers. However, he saw his snap count drop to a season-low 23 of a possible 74 offensive snaps. Both David Moore and Malik Turner weren't far behind with 17 each, so it looks like the Seahawks are using a timeshare in the No. 3 spot behind Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.
