The Seahawks signed Brown to a contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown set career highs with 31 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017. The 28-year-old is likely to compete with Tyler Lockett -- who saw diminished playing time over the course of last season -- for snaps in 2018, although wide receiver could certainly be a position the Seahawks target in next month's draft.