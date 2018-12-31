Brown caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Brown hauled in his lone reception on the Seahawks' first offensive drive, and he didn't command another target until the first drive of the third quarter. Since scoring twice in Week 13 versus the 49ers, Brown has just three receptions for 16 yards and no touchdowns in the last four games. Brown is tough to lean on in fantasy settings with a low ceiling and an empty floor, but he did find the end zone in Week 3 against the Cowboys, who are Seattle's first playoff opponent.