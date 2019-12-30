Play

Brown injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers and won't return, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Seattle's receiving corps will be one member short for the remainder of the season finale. Brown finishes the 2019 regular season with 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

More News

