General manager John Schneider said he expects Brown to see more snaps Monday against the Vikings with Doug Baldwin (hip) inactive, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown filled in for an absent Baldwin in Weeks 2 and 3 against tough defenses in the Bears and Cowboys, gathering in all five of his targets for 61 yards and one touchdown while playing a combined 97 snaps on offense. In nine contests in the interim, Brown has averaged 15 such snaps per game en route to a combined five catches (on seven targets) for 82 yards and four TDs. Even if his number of looks isn't substantial, his ridiculous TD rate (45.5 percent) as a Seahawk makes him a decent bet to make a mark with an increased workload Monday and as long as Baldwin is sidelined.