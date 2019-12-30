Play

Brown suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played just three offensive snaps before leaving the contest, and now his status is in jeopardy for the Seahawks' first playoff game Sunday against the Eagles. The 29-year-old is used sparingly on offense anyway, but with Malik Turner dealing with a concussion, Brown's depth could be useful. If he's indeed ruled out for Sunday, rookie John Ursua could garner additional snaps in the slot again.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends